UDA grassroots polls record high turnout in Wajir

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has successfully conducted its grassroots elections across Wajir County, with officials reporting a smooth and orderly exercise.

Speaking after the close of polling, UDA official Salma Ochieng said the elections, which were held from 8AM to 5PM, recorded an impressive turnout across all polling centres in the county.

Ochieng, who was flanked by the County Returning Officer Gladys Chebet and party official Victor Mtai, noted that the exercise followed a week-long sensitisation campaign targeting party members and aspirants.

“We have been here since Monday conducting sensitisation on the UDA grassroots elections at the polling centre level. Today, we successfully carried out the elections, and we have now closed all polling centres across Wajir County,” she said.

She added that the party is keen on establishing leadership structures at the grassroots in line with legal requirements, noting that the elections targeted seven categories of representatives at the polling centre level.

“These include special interest groups, members representatives, farmers representatives, religious, professionals, MSMEs and the youth representatives,” Oching explained.

The official expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, stating that the elections were free and fair and were not marred by any significant challenges.

“We are content that the elections were conducted peacefully across the county. We did not experience any issues, and we appreciate all members who turned up to participate,” she said.

Ochieng congratulated all aspirants and voters for taking part in the exercise, terming the process a success for the party’s grassroots strengthening efforts.