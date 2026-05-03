Kenya Kwanza leaders criticise Uhuru’s continued political engagement

Kenya Kwanza leaders have launched a scathing attack on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of breaching legal and constitutional expectations by remaining active in partisan politics instead of retreating into a statesman role.

Speaking during women and youth empowerment drive in Busia County, the leaders warned the former Head of State against what they termed as persistent political provocation.

They cautioned that continued criticism of the current administration could trigger a fierce political response.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who led the delegation in separate engagements in Budalang’i and Butula constituencies, urged Kenyatta to emulate his predecessors by stepping back from active politics and fostering national unity.

Addressing residents at Lunyofu Primary School in Budalang’i, Wetang’ula acknowledged Kenyatta’s legacy but warned that his recent public remarks risk deepening divisions at a time when cohesion is critical.

“I respect Uhuru as a former president and a leader I have worked with in government but he should now serve as a beacon of peace, unity and a source of statesmanlike counsel,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that the late Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki upheld this tradition after leaving office.

The leaders, among them Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Japheth Nyakundi, Emmanuel Wangwe, Innocent Mugabe, Nabii Nabwera, Geoffrey Mulanya, President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, urged Kenyatta to desist from political engagements or face direct confrontation.

Cheruiyot accused the former president of undermining the government through alleged sponsorship of opposition activities.

“We are ready to take you head-on unless you stop undermining President Ruto,” he said.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe maintained that the law bars retired presidents from active politics and questioned why Kenyatta was disregarding the provision.

“You are not special. Just like other retired presidents, follow the law and enjoy your retirement,” he said.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe urged Kenyatta to respect the current administration, warning that any attempts to sabotage it would be met with equal force.

“Kenyans gave you ten years to serve. Allow President Ruto the same opportunity to deliver on his agenda,” he said.

Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya faulted Kenyatta’s tenure, arguing that the current administration is working to stabilise an economy he claimed had deteriorated under his leadership.

He warned that continued criticism of the government could prompt calls for legal accountability over past governance decisions.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma noted that former presidents are widely regarded as symbols of unity and continuity and cautioned that engaging in divisive political rhetoric undermines that stature.