County News

One arrested as police intercept 11kg of bhang at Moyale roadblock

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

A multi-agency security team has seized suspected narcotics and arrested a lorry driver at a roadblock in Moyale.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out by officers from the National Police Service at the Odda Roadblock.

The team flagged down a Mitsubishi FH lorry that was ferrying goods presented as food supplies.

Upon conducting a search, officers uncovered a concealed white sack hidden beneath the produce containing approximately 11 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.

The suspect is in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

The vehicle used to transport the consignment has also been detained even as police conduct further inquiries to establish the origin and intended destination of the drugs.

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