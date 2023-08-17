UDA seeks support of Communist Party of China to strengthen structures

The United Democratic Alliance is working with the Communist Party of China (CPC) in building and strengthening its structures for an ideology-centred political party, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking when he hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian at the Karen Residence on Thursday morning, Gachagua- who was accompanied by the UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala- said parties established on firm ideologies contribute to socio-economic stability of a country.

“The United Democratic Alliance is the younger brother of CPC, but it is the party of the future. We want to develop it like CPC. Work with us in creating structures and building the capacity of our staff,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said most political parties in Kenya have died after general elections. But the UDA party has to be founded on an ideology that will outlive the current administration, he said.

Transfer of skills and good practices on running and managing political parties for posterity, like the 100-year-old CPC, the Deputy President noted, guarantees development resulting from a commitment to the ideology.

“It cannot be a party for elections only. We must make UDA be around for 100 years. Our Ideology is Bottom-up Economic Transformation. Training some of our staff will enable them to come back and transfer the knowledge to others,” Mr Gachagua added

Ambassador Pingjian said the Government of China is ready to support the UDA party because a stable Kenya is good for both countries. He added that it has facilitated such training for a number of countries in Africa and across the globe.

“China and Kenya have enjoyed strategic partnership for 60 years. We have confidence in the leadership of President William Ruto. We see a lot of potential in further cooperation. We are ready to facilitate party to party exchanges,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed trade and investment opportunities for the benefit of the people of the two nations. The Deputy President said Kenya is happy with the trade volumes but it is inviting Chinese investors to the country. Under the Kenya Kwanza Pillar of Manufacturing, Mr Gachagua said, the country will benefit in job creation for the youth.

The Deputy President also held engagements with the President of the Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua of China, on partnership in media and development.