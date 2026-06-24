International News

UN nuclear chief says inspectors will visit Iran sites as part of war deal

BBC
By BBC
6 Min Read
Rafael Grossi said the IAEA was working on dates, procedures and places for the inspections

The head of the global nuclear watchdog has said it will carry out inspections in Iran under the country’s preliminary peace agreement with the US.

“The inspections will indeed take place,” International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi told reporters in Japan. “We will be working on the modalities – dates, procedures, places-very soon.”

The agreement signed last week said “explicitly” that the dilution of Iran’s highly enriched uranium would be carried out under IAEA supervision, he added.

However, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said access to its damaged nuclear facilities and nuclear material would only be addressed within the framework of a final deal with the US.

Grossi’s comments come as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Gulf nations to discuss the deal. On Wednesday he met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is due to travel to Kuwait and Bahrain.

The initial US-Iran agreement also said that Iran would allow shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while the US would lift a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

On Wednesday the price of Brent crude oil fell to below $75 (£57) for first time since the US-Israeli war on Iran began.

Meanwhile the UN said some ships had already passed through the strait under a scheme to evacuate thousands of sailor stranded by the war.

Protests in Nigeria over rising cost of living
Breakthrough cancer drug doubles survival in trial
International recognition of Morocco’s role in inter-Libyan dialogue
Mudavadi moves to ease DRC concerns over Goma diplomatic nomination
Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks ‘immediately’
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article France confirms first Ebola case
Next Article GenAfrica sticks to Africa expansion plans as it marks 30-year anniversary
- Advertisement -
Latest News
GenAfrica sticks to Africa expansion plans as it marks 30-year anniversary
Local Business
France confirms first Ebola case
International News
Power outages hit France as record heatwave set to peak
International News
South Africa face Republic of Korea in decisive group A fixture
2026 FIFA World Cup Football

You May also Like

International NewsNEWS

Applications open for 2025 We Are Together International Award

AfricaCounty News

EAC embarks on use of Mobile App to eliminate NTBs

Africa

President Xi congratulates Ramaphosa on reelection as president of South Africa

UNDP Somalia incorporating the youths in its climate mitigation measures
International News

UNDP amplifies fight against climate change in Somalia

Show More