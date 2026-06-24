GenAfrica sticks to Africa expansion plans as it marks 30-year anniversary

GenAfrica Asset Managers is targeting to tap emerging investment opportunities in Africa driven by innovation to grow its portfolio as it marks three decades in operation.

The firm which currently manages assets for at least 110 clients across the region is also seeking to strengthen its market position where it currently manages assets in excess of Ksh774 billion ($6b) across pension and non-pension portfolios.

“While our promise has remained the same for 30 years, the needs of investors continue to evolve. Our responsibility is to continue innovating and developing solutions that help more people participate in wealth creation and secure their financial futures,” said Patrick Kariuki, GenAfrica Asset Managers Managing Director during the 9th Annual Investment Conference in Kwale County.

According to the firm, the continent has witnessed the growth of pension industries, deeper capital markets, increased regional integration and growing investor sophistication which has enabled it to evolve its offerings while maintaining the principles of discipline, governance and long-term value creation that have defined its success.

Speaking during the event, Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, Dr. David Ndii, lauded GenAfrica for its contribution to wealth creation, investment management and economic development over the last three decades.

“30 years is a very important journey because GenAfrica is one of the pioneers, the industry was new, it has evolved over the years but the fact that GenAfrica is now who they are with assets and management with up to Ksh 800 billion, that’s a very significant achievement and not just for the company but for us as a country,” said Ndii.

GenAfrica which has evolved from managing a single offshore client fund worth $100 million currently serves pension funds, institutional investors, corporates, SACCOs, schools, religious institutions and individual investors across the region.

The expansion of its footprint and diversified portfolio it says, reflect both the growing opportunities across African markets and client trust.

“This is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and our ability to evolve with changing markets while remaining true to our purpose. We are proud of the institution we have built and the impact we have had in helping clients achieve their financial goals,” added Kariuki.

The company’s portfolio includes among others, the Batian Property Fund, the Milele Income Drawdown Fund, the Kivuli Umbrella Fund and the GenAfrica Money Market Fund.