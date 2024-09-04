US court denies murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe bail

Murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe, who was extradited to the US on Sunday, has been denied bail by a Boston court.

The decision came after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kang’ethe was arraigned before the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024.

“The court ruled that he will be held without bail, without prejudice,” said the ODPP.

“The court heard that the suspect and the deceased were in a romantic relationship that had been marred by reports of domestic violence.”

The matter has been set for a pre-trial hearing before the Homicide Section on November 5, 2024.

Kang’ethe fled to Kenya after allegedly killing his girlfriend, whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport.