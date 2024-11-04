Volleyball: GSU,KDF match abandoned due to night fall

The final match of the Governor Mwalimu Kahiga Volleyball Tournament between General Service Unit GSU, and Kenya Defence Forces, KDF,was abandoned after darkness fell.

The match which was being played at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri County was stopped in the third set with GSU 18-16 after both sides had a 1-1 set ratio. GSU had bagged the first set 26-24, while KDF took the second set 25-23.

GSU and KDF would later share the cash award of Sh 150,000 equally. Each team went home with Sh,75,000.

Kenya Volleyball Federation is set to reveal the dates when the two sides will play to decide the winner of the trophy.

Meanwhile Kenya Prisons were crowned winners of the trophy in the women’s category.

Prisons came from a set down to win 3-2 against rivals Kenya Pipeline. The win was a sweet revenge for the wardress who had lost to the Oilers with the same set ratio during the Kenya Volleyball Federation League match .

On their way to the final, Pipeline had to come from a set down to see off much improved Directorate of Criminal Investigations 3-2(26-28, 27-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-10) in one of the Semifinal ,while Prisons defeated KCB Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0(25-20, 25-13, 25-22) in another last four.

Prisons were awarded Sh 100,000 while Pipeline bagged Sh 50,000.