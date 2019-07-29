Waititu, wife deny corruption charges

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari have denied graft charges in Ksh588 million illegal road tenders case.

The two, who appeared before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, were charged alongside two directors of the company that won a tender to construct roads in the county and officials who awarded the tender.

The couple arrived at the Milimani Law Courts monday morning under tight security.

EACC detectives had been on hot pursuit of the Kiambu governor and six others after they reportedly evaded arrest on Saturday.

They two spent Sunday night in police custody alongside three other suspects—including two officials from the county linked to the scam.

Waititu is said to have driven himself to Integrity Centre on Sunday in the company of his lawyer Oliver Kipchumba.

Moments later his roads Chief Executive Officer Luka Wahinya also presented himself at EACC offices.

Waititu’s wife reportedly joined them in the afternoon. The Kiambu governor’s lawyer Oliver Kipchumba dismissed reports that his client had been hiding from EACC detectives.

He claimed that Waititu was away when the summonses were issued. A total of eight individuals’ out of the 10 being sought over the 588 million shillings scandal are in custody.

The governor, his wife Susan Ndung’u and 11 others are being accused of irregular award of tenders and embezzlement of Kiambu County funds.

EACC had investigated the accused persons on allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bituminous surface in Kiambu County, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Ksh588,198,328.20 million during the financial year 2017/2018.

The investigating body alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprise Ltd who were awarded the tenders were close associates of Governor Waititu and have so far been irregularly paid Ksh147,274,005.39in relation to the tender.

The firm was awarded other contracts for provision of various goods that amounted to over Ksh74 million and have already been paid too.

Mis Testimony Enterprises Limited contractor has already been paid a total of Kshs.221,490,499.80 by the county, the firm later remitted Kshs. 25,624,500 to entities associated with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu and in pursuant to section 35 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, on 17° July 2019 EACC submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the result of investigations, recommending charging of feud cc (12) persons.

Upon review of the report and the recommendations therein, the DPP gave consent to immediately charge the suspects with the following offences; Conflict of interest, Dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, engaging in no fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions noted that he had sufficient evidence to sustain charges.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the suspects,” said DPP Nordin Haji.