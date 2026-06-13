Farmers urged to embrace post-harvest technologies to maximise profits

Farmers across the country have been encouraged to adopt essential post-harvest agro-processing technologies to increase the value of their produce, reduce losses and maximise profits.

Agricultural experts from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) said the adoption of modern post-harvest practices is key to transforming raw agricultural produce into durable, marketable and value-added products.

Speaking during an agricultural expo held at KALRO in Thika, post-harvest researcher Dr. Charity Gathamberi highlighted modern storage solutions, refrigeration, drying and dehydration technologies, as well as automated grading and sorting systems as some of the critical innovations that can help farmers preserve quality and improve returns from their harvests.

The experts noted that significant quantities of agricultural produce are lost after harvesting due to poor handling and storage practices, underscoring the need for farmers to invest in technologies that enhance efficiency and reduce wastage.

During the exhibition, farmers were also urged to embrace modern farming technologies to boost productivity, lower production costs and improve their incomes.

The experts emphasized that technology-driven farming is increasingly becoming essential in ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural growth. KALRO Centre Director Dr. Joseph Kori Njuguna called for improved dietary habits among Kenyans as part of efforts to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

He encouraged the consumption of indigenous foods, noting their nutritional benefits and contribution to healthier lifestyles.

Farmers were further advised to regularly update their knowledge and skills through training and retooling programmes to keep pace with emerging farming and harvesting technologies.

Participants who attended the exhibition welcomed the initiative, saying it had broadened their understanding of modern agriculture and exposed them to innovative practices that could improve productivity and profitability.

The expo brought together researchers, farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to showcase innovations aimed at enhancing agricultural production, value addition and food security in the country.