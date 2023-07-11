Pastor Dorcas Rigathi attends 20th Anniversary of the Maputo Protocol

Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Tuesday joined African women from across the continent on the final day of celebrating 20 years of the Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa.

Pastor Dorcas challenged the hundreds gathered in Nairobi that “mothers and women do not just meet, but their meeting counts with the birth of international, earthshaking and transformative agendas”.

“Women are the economic drivers, especially in Kenya, constituting the bulk of the population at 51 per cent,” she said

She further recognized the beaten path by women who sought for the empowerment of women and girls, and also made commitments for their countries.

Kenya is among the 43 countries out of 54 in Africa that have ratified the Maputo Protocol. The protocol addresses violence against women, harmful cultural practices, female genital mutilation, girls empowerment through education and employment, promotes economic safety nets, and rights of women living with HIV/AIDS.

“Today, we stand on the shoulders of formidable women who have bravely laid the foundation we build upon. I honour them and the sacrifices they made to get us where we are today. Those who attended the Beijing conference and started clamouring for women’s rights. Those who paid high prices to form many impactful organizations that have made great strides in women’s rights including the Pan African Women’s organization,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She urged those attending the anniversary celebrations to implement the Maputo protocol the African way for effectiveness, and sustainability.

“If we resort to the African values of mentorship we shall achieve some intended outcomes of the Maputo Protocol,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She also urged women to work together, promote and protect each other for the peace and security in Africa, integration of the African union and promotion of the African ideologies.