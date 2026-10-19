Wetangula: Opposition lacks capacity to challenge Ruto

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has questioned the ability of opposition leaders to defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, arguing that none has the experience required to lead the country.

Wetang’ula said the presidency was too important an office to be entrusted to inexperienced leaders, insisting that Kenya needed a leader with a proven record of leadership.

“The presidency is a serious responsibility. We cannot gamble with it as a country. Kenyans have historically elected leaders with considerable leadership experience,” he said.

“I do not see any current opposition leader with the experience and capacity to wrestle power from President Ruto, who we all agree has done a tremendous job,” he added.

His remarks appeared to target Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, a first-term senator who has declared his interest in the presidency in 2027 and is associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment drive at Matulo Girls Secondary School in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula urged the community to focus on the 2032 presidential election, effectively ruling out its immediate prospects of producing a president in next year’s polls.

The Speaker, who has increasingly positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate in 2032, said he had the qualifications and experience needed to lead the country.

“I have all the qualities and requisite experience to lead this country in 2032. We cannot gamble with the presidency,” he said.

Wetang’ula urged the Luhya community to support Ruto’s re-election bid, arguing that backing the President would strengthen the region’s political prospects in the subsequent election.

“We shall support President Ruto to the last person in next year’s elections. If we stand with him and respect one another as leaders, we shall secure our place in 2032,” he said.

He also invoked the legacy of veteran Luhya leaders Masinde Muliro and Michael Kijana Wamalwa, declaring his readiness to continue their political journey.

“I am ready to complete the journey started by our great leaders, Masinde Muliro and Michael Kijana Wamalwa,” he said.

The event was organised by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli and attended by President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe and other leaders.

The leaders endorsed Wetang’ula for the presidency in 2032, citing his leadership experience and ability to unite Kenyans.

Kibet described the Speaker as a sober, focused and visionary leader capable of uniting the country, while urging leaders to rally behind Ruto’s second-term bid.

“We are all rallying behind President Ruto and Wetang’ula. The Speaker is a sober, focused and visionary leader with the ability to unite Kenyans. He will make a great president in 2032,” he said.