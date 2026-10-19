Tight security measures in place ahead of Mashujaa Day, Rift Valley RC says

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan has issued a stern warning to criminals planning to exploit Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, saying security agencies are fully prepared to deal with anyone threatening public safety.

Dr Hassan was speaking during a media briefing on Monday about the security situation ahead of the celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

“My message to anyone or those contemplating taking advantage of these celebrations to engage in criminal activities is clear and categorical. Do not dare,” Hassan said.

“Anyone who chooses to engage in criminal activities will be met with prompt, decisive, firm, and lawful action. We will not hesitate to act against anyone who threatens public safety, disrupts peace, or seeks to exploit the occasion for criminal purposes.”

This year’s celebrations will run under the theme of security, sports and the economy, highlighting government initiatives, security services, sports development and economic activities in the three counties of Elgeyo-Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi.

Giving a summary of the extent of protocols already in place, he said traffic management measures had been deployed, with additional personnel deployed to identified hotspots and patrols intensified across the city.

“I affirm that comprehensive traffic management and security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth, safe, and orderly celebration of Mashujaa Day tomorrow. Motorists are advised to follow designated alternative routes and diversions,” he said.

The commissioner also said that security arrangements covered virtually all areas of concern, including accommodation facilities, parking areas and critical installations.

Addressing the arrival of citizens from the regionals and distinguished guests, including the ‘Mashujaas’ he said separate entry points had been established.

“Heroes attending the celebrations will be dropped off at the stadium. The stadium access and seating arrangements will be coordinated to ensure orderly entry and movement,” he said.

“National government administration officers and the national youth service personnel will assist in guiding participants, particularly during and after the ceremonial march past.

“Uniformed, plainclothes and traffic police officers will secure parking areas and other critical installations; security patrols will be intensified before, during, and after the celebrations, with additional personnel deployed to address potential security threats within the city and identified hotspots, which we know.”

Hassan said the security preparations build on progress made in restoring peace across the Rift Valley through the ‘Maliza Uhalifu’ programme, where it has helped contain banditry and allowed displaced residents to return home.

The commissioner also called on political leaders, community elders, religious institutions and residents to promote peace and reject hate speech, incitement and ethnic hostility, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“Our diversity is a national asset, not a source of division. Every leader and citizen has a responsibility to promote tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

Known as the “city of champions”, Eldoret has produced several Olympic and World Championship gold medalists, including legends like Kipchoge Keino and Eliud Kipchoge.

The city, conferred its status in 2024 by President William Ruto, also serves as a primary hub for international training camps. With this history in mind, Dr Hassan said Eldoret would be a fitting host for the national celebrations.

“Eldoret City is a befitting host for Mashujaa Day, standing proudly as a city of champions, where the landscapes of the Rift Valley have nurtured extraordinary talent, discipline, and spirit that has carried Kenya’s name to the highest podiums of the world of athletics,” he said.

“The neighbouring co-hosting counties of Nandi, which is also known as the source of champions, and Elgeyo Marakwet, the home of champions, complete this remarkable legacy, embodying a tradition of resilience, sacrifice, and sporting excellence that inspires generations.”