BusinessEconomyInternational BusinessMarkets

Why is Elon Musk plotting a mega-merger of SpaceX and Tesla?

CGTN
By CGTN
1 Min Read
Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister, and Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, left, during an event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. Carney unveiled a C$9 billion ($6.4 billion) partnership with Ontario to support the province’s tariff-battered steel and auto industries, along with new funding for mining-related infrastructure in the Ring of Fire region. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford jointly announced a 8.7-billion CAD (about 6.18 billion USD) strategic industry support package on Wednesday, designed to shield workers and businesses from ongoing US tariffs and drive long-term economic growth.

The joint federal-provincial action plan focuses on safeguarding Ontario’s steel, automotive, and critical mineral sectors.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Key pillars of the investment include establishing a joint steel action fund, transforming the automotive sector by upgrading production lines to build future connected and electric vehicles, and securing the critical mineral supply chain in the province’s north through new road infrastructure and streamlined approval processes.

“From mine to mill to assembly line, Canada and Ontario are protecting jobs today and making bold investments that will build a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy for tomorrow,” Carney said.

As Canada’s manufacturing heartland, Ontario houses world-class car and steel industries geared towards cross-border trade, rendering them hardest hit by US tariffs.

The latest strategy builds on federal assistance programs that have already funneled over 25 billion CAD to Canadian workers and businesses navigating US tariffs.

Kenya’s private sector activity strengthens in September
Pain at the pump as EPRA hikes fuel prices in latest review
China’s GDP expands 5.2% in 2023, surpassing annual target
NCBA to suspend shares trading as Nedbank completes acquisition
Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia pledges output cuts
Feed the Future commit Ksh 205M to improve horticulture value chain
US probing Elon Musk’s Tesla over self-driving systems
Europe’s energy crisis will hit developing countries
Condor’s A330-900 lands in Mombasa with 156 tourists
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article WHO warns of rising heat risks for mothers, children
Next Article EACC recovers Ksh12.5M from former Homa Bay clerk, two others
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Meru quarry collapse: One dead as search efforts continue
County News NEWS
Morocco lift record fourth CAF Futsal AFCON
Football Sports
Reprieve for Mike Sonko as impeachment case prioritised
County News NEWS
Disease prevention cannot wait
OPINIONS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya explores cooperation in development of export markets

Local BusinessLocal News

Treasury CS defends e-GP rollout citing improved transparency, efficiency in procurement

horticulture
BusinessLocal Business

Kenya horticulture program boosts global compliance, market access, climate resilience

BusinessInternational Business

PACJA tips EU Parliament on fair trade policies, enhanced climate funding

Show More