Why NLP is the party to watch in Migwani Ward

Those who assume that the Migwani Ward by-election is a two-horse race between the Wiper Patriotic Front and UDA may be in for a surprise.

The National Liberal Party (NLP) is poised to demonstrate its growing political strength in Ukambani. We are not merely participating in this contest; we are the party to watch.

NLP has consistently fielded candidates in recent by-elections across the country, including in Siaya, Kasipul, Nairobi and Ol Kalou. Through these contests, we have steadily built our presence and strengthened our grassroots networks. We have remained on the ballot, growing organically and establishing ourselves as a credible political alternative. Now, with a by-election in Ukambani, our home turf, we have an opportunity to demonstrate just how far we have come.

A review of the nomination processes undertaken by our competitors reveals a recurring weakness: the failure to adequately consult local communities and, in some cases, the selection of candidates who do not originate from Migwani Ward. Such decisions risk alienating the very electorate whose support candidates need to win.

UDA appears divided over whom to support, with internal disagreements undermining its ability to mount a united and coherent campaign on the ground. More importantly, the process through which its candidate was selected appears to have fallen short of meaningful consultation with the people of Migwani. These divisions could prove costly at the ballot.

The Wiper Patriotic Front appears to have made a similar miscalculation. Its candidate is not from Migwani Ward, a factor that has raised questions about local representation and community interests. The perception that a candidate is being imposed on the electorate has reportedly contributed to reluctance among some former aspirants to rally behind him. Ultimately, the people of Migwani deserve a candidate who understands their priorities, shares their concerns and is firmly rooted in their community.

NLP has taken a different approach. Before settling on its candidate, the party undertook extensive consultations within the local community. Through this process, Andrew Kaleli emerged as a candidate with roots in Migwani and a strong connection to the people he seeks to represent.

Kaleli brings more than political ambition to this contest. He has maintained a consistent presence among the people of Migwani and has experience in public service and development coordination. During his tenure as Personal Assistant to Senator David Musila, he was involved in development initiatives in the area. This experience gives him valuable insight into the needs of the community and the practical challenges of delivering meaningful development.

At its core, this by-election should be about leadership, representation and the ability to deliver results. It should not be reduced to a contest between national political formations seeking to consolidate their positions ahead of the 2027 General Election. The people of Migwani deserve a representative whose priorities begin with their needs and whose commitment to the ward extends beyond the campaign period.

At NLP, we believe Andrew Kaleli offers that kind of leadership. We are confident in our candidate, our grassroots approach and our commitment to the people of Migwani. Unlike our competitors, who are reportedly deploying substantial financial resources, we intend to rely on community engagement, credible leadership and the trust we have worked to build. Money may influence a campaign, but genuine public confidence must be earned.

NLP has demonstrated its willingness to compete on the national stage. Now, we are bringing that experience, determination and grassroots energy home to Ukambani.

We have been tested nationally. Now we are ready to prove ourselves at home. Migwani, the choice is yours.

Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli is the Party Leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) and Patron of the Anzauni Clan.

Article by Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli

Disclaimer ! Views expressed in this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.