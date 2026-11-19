As world leaders and policymakers convene for COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9–20 November 2026, one question that should shape Africa’s engagement with the global climate agenda is how much of the economic value generated by the green transition will Africa actually own, produce and retain?

The success of Africa’s green transition should be measured not only by how much climate finance the continent attracts, how many renewable energy projects it hosts or how many green jobs it creates , but also by three distinct outcomes: investment attracted, economic activity generated and economic value retained. These are not interchangeable. An economy can attract substantial investment, host major climate projects and generate employment without necessarily building the productive capabilities, enterprises and industries that allow it to retain a meaningful share of the resulting economic value.

Africa’s position in clean energy manufacturing illustrates this imbalance. The International Energy Agency’s 2025 report, Stepping Up the Value Chain in Africa, estimates that Africa captures less than 1% of the value generated from manufacturing clean energy technologies and their components, despite supplying approximately 75% of global manganese, 70% of cobalt and nearly 20% of copper. The continent supplies critical inputs into the global transition but remains marginal in manufacturing the technologies that depend on them. This is more than a mineral-processing problem. It is a question of economic positioning. Who produces, who supplies, who owns and who captures the returns as new industries emerge? Developing the processing industries, engineering capabilities, component manufacturing, technical services and supporting businesses is the deeper form of economic participation that Africa should aim for.

A June 2026 report commissioned by FSD Africa, Shell Foundation and Shortlist, Unlocking Africa’s Green Transition, projects that the continent could generate between 3.8 million and 7.9 million green jobs by 2030, rising to between 65.9 million and 84.5 million by 2050. Yet one of its most important findings is not the headline number. It is where these jobs are expected to emerge. Africa’s green employment opportunity will be substantially service-led and decentralized. An estimated 55–57% of projected jobs in 2030 will be indirect, spanning distribution, operations, maintenance and other supporting activities. Clean cooking, solar home systems, waste recycling and electric mobility are among the important employment-generating value chains. Nano-enterprises, independent operators and micro-distributors will play a significant role in delivering these services.

Agrifood systems transformation presents another substantial employment opportunity. According to the Malabo Montpellier Panel’s July 2026 report, Job Harvests: Policy Innovations for Inclusive Agrifood Employment in Africa, agrifood systems accounted for approximately 62.8% of Africa’s total employment in 2022, with growing opportunities extending beyond primary agriculture into agro-processing, logistics, storage, transport, trade and food services. The employment potential of greening these systems is equally significant. FSD Africa’s Forecasting Green Jobs in Africa estimates that agriculture and nature-based value chains could generate up to 700,000 new direct green jobs by 2030, including up to 377,000 in climate-smart agriculture technology, 189,000 in aquaculture and poultry, and 117,000 in ecosystem conservation and nature-based solutions. These opportunities span climate-resilient production, solar-powered irrigation, agricultural technology development, sustainable fisheries, processing and ecosystem restoration, creating scope for enterprises across both on-farm and off-farm activities.

This suggests that the economic foundations of Africa’s green economy transition will not be built exclusively through large infrastructure projects or manufacturing plants.

They will also depend on thousands of businesses providing the services, distribution networks, technical support and last-mile solutions that make green technologies commercially viable and accessible.

These businesses offer opportunities for young Africans to become business owners, suppliers, technicians and service providers, rather than participating only as employees of larger enterprises. This is where youth-led enterprises deserve greater attention in the climate debate. They are not simply instruments for absorbing unemployed young people.

They can become the businesses that supply emerging industries, solve production challenges, connect markets and develop services that larger investments depend upon.

For African governments and climate financiers, this demands a different investment calculus. Financing decisions should consider not only the emissions reductions or infrastructure delivered, but also the domestic enterprise ecosystems, employment quality, local supplier capabilities and productive assets developed.

This requires investment in service-based value chains, accessible catalytic enterprise finance, market infrastructure and appropriate technical capabilities, together with procurement arrangements that enable African businesses to compete.

Regional integration must also give businesses access to markets large enough to support scale, rather than confining enterprise opportunities within fragmented national economies.

COP31, which focuses on climate action implementation, including climate finance, adaptation, a just transition and the delivery of climate solutions, provides an important opportunity to advance this proposition: that Africa’s climate agenda should be tied to the enterprises and industries that retain economic value.

African leadership must use this opportunity to advance a more deliberate relationship between climate investment and economic development by aligning national climate commitments with industrial and enterprise development strategies, identifying priority value-chain opportunities, strengthening regional markets through African trade integration, and directing appropriate financing towards businesses capable of building domestic productive capacity.

Africa should not settle for being indispensable to the world’s green transition while remaining peripheral to the wealth it creates.

The continent already supplies the minerals, the markets and the young people on whom this transition depends. The ambition must be to own more, make more and retain more of what it creates. COP31 is the moment to say so, and to build an African stake in that future.

Written by Sellah Bogonko, Co-Founder & CEO, Jacob’s Ladder Africa (JLA) and Dr. Kindie Fantaye, Head of Climate Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience, AGRA

Disclaimer! The views expressed on this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation