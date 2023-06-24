WRC Safari Rally:Ogier maintains slim lead over Rovanperä into day 4

The Frenchman won Soysambu 1 and Soysambu 2 but it was Rovanperä's day who won 3 stages Elementaita 1,Sleeping Warrior 1 and 2 whereas Katsuta Takamoto ensured Toyota dominance by claiming victory of Elementaita 2 SS 12.

Sebastien Ogier maintained a slim lead heading into the final day of the WRC Safari Rally after his Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanperra cut his lead to only 16 secs after culmination of 13 stages of saturday .

Of the 6 stages of the day the Frenchman won Soysambu 1 and Soysambu 2 but it was Rovanperä’s day who won 3 stages Elementaita 1,Sleeping Warrior 1 and 2 whereas Katsuta Takamoto ensured Toyota dominance by claiming victory of Elementaita 2 SS 12.

Elf Evans ended the day in 3rd position followed by Katsuta Takamoto and Hyundai’s Daniel Sordo in 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop driving a Skoda fabia competing in wrc 2 was the best placed Kenya completing day 3 at position 13th followed by Karan Patel placed 18th.

At the close of day 3,Jeremiah Wahome and MCrae Kimathi finished in 2 and 3 positions respectively I Wrc 3 behind Diego Dominquez of Paraguay.

The 2023 safari rally will conclude on Sunday with drivers competing in Malewa 1 and 2 Oserian 1 and 2 and hellgate 1 and 2.