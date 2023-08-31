Brighton set to sign Spain forward Ansu Fati on season-long loan

Spain forward Ansu Fati is set to complete a surprise season-long loan move to Brighton from Barcelona.

Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, who need to create some space in their squad to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan.

Brighton’s deal for the 20-year-old does not include an obligation to buy.

Tottenham had also been linked with Fati but he is understood to have been impressed by Brighton’s style of play under manager Roberto de Zerbi.

If the deal goes through as planned, it would be a major coup for Brighton, who will be playing European football this season for the first time having qualified for the Europa League.

Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau but chose to represent Spain and was part of their World Cup squad last year, is widely viewed as one of the most promising young players in the game.

In 2021, he signed a new contract with Barcelona to run until 2027 and included a 1bn euro buyout clause.