WRC Safari Rally:Ogier still leads after 10 stages

Despite tire issues on a harsh Saturday morning worsened by overnight rain, Sébastien Ogier kept command of Safari Rally Kenya on the morning session of day 3 of this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Ogier easily beat Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kalle Rovanperä to the top spot in the first Soysambu stage, despite having rear left tyre damage on his GR Yaris.

Ogier also outpaced Rovanperä by 7.6 seconds.

“Some sections were very slippery, and I was very cautious, to be honest,” he conceded. “On the last section [of Sleeping Warrior] with the stones, it’s so easy to damage something.”said Ogier

Elfyn Evans, who also drives a Toyota, was the focus of the morning’s major drama as he was stopped by water splash near the end of Soysambu 1.

Ogier won the Soysambu 1, before his teammate Rovanpera claimed victory in Elementaita 1 and Sleeping Warrior 1.

Overall Ogier still maintained the lead after Saturday’s morning session.

Carl Tundo racing in WRC 2 with Skoda Fabia with his navigator Tim Jessop ,still leads the local drivers at position 15 overall followed by his teammate Akif Viran placed 18th.