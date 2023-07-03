Zimbabwean Presidential Candidate in Kenya for benchmarking before polls

Zimbabwean Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has arrived in the country to benchmark Kenya Kwanza’s administration ahead of the scheduled election on August 23.

The politician, who spoke with journalists in Nairobi, confirmed that he is visiting Kenya to benchmark with the Kenyan government before returning to Zimbabwe to spearhead his campaigns.

“I am here in Kenya to compare my 5 pillars with that of Kenya’s government. President William Ruto’s bottom-up agenda is particularly interesting and worthy of attention,” he opined.

Kasukuwere, who announced his presidential ambitions at a press conference a week ago, has promised to revive the country’s economy.

“If I emerge the winner in the polls, my top priority for the people is to give title deeds to Zimbabweans who have been suffering for decades,” he said

Additionally, Kasukuwere has pledged to restore trust in the public service, where he claims corruption has become prevalent.

“I come with a clear agenda, and a deep appreciation of what Zimbabweans need,” he noted.

Kasukuwere also underscored the need to forge a peaceful campaign and to allow all contenders to sell their manifesto to the people without intimidation and harassment by the state.

‘’It is an agenda-based campaign and the state should be tolerant, we want free and fair elections in August,” Kasukuwere claimed.

The 53-year-old Zimbabwean politician has previously held various government and political party positions. He is best known for his roles as Mugabe’s last National Political Commissar, a member of the Politburo, and a member of Zanu PF’s Central Committee.

His career in public service began as the Deputy Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation, where he implemented policies to stimulate the economy and promote youth employment.

In 2009, he was appointed Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation, further advancing initiatives for youth empowerment and local business development.

In 2013 he was appointed as the Minister of Environment, Water, and Climate, where he played a leading role in addressing the effects of climate change in Zimbabwe and developing the country’s first official National Climate Change Response Strategy. He also served as the Minister of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing.

The upcoming election is expected to feature the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, representing the ZANU-PF party, and ten other candidates including Nelson Chamisa, a pastor and lawyer leading the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Other candidates include Douglas Mwonzora, Trust Chikohora, Lovemore Madhuku, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Joseph Busha, Wilson Harry, Gwinyai Muzorewa.

Kasukuwere is an independent candidate and is anticipated to gain support, particularly in ZANU-PF strongholds.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is vying for a second term in the midst of Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges.

Over the course of this month, the Zimbabwean dollar has experienced a significant decline of more than 50% against the U.S. dollar.