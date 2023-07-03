Kenya shows an improvement in the African Beach Games

Kenya have had a good finish in the just concluded second edition of the African Beach Games in Hammamet,Tunisia.

Kenya won two medals from the 3×3 women’s basketball team where they secured silver and the girl’s tennis double team that managing a bronze.

This was an improvement from the inaugural 2019 games where Kenya took home only three medals.

Faith Urasa and Shufaa Ruwa Changawa took silver in the tennis double team while Mathayo Mahabila and Mark Omumasaba won bronze and silver in the men 80kg and 90kg in the men wrestling team respectively.

Kenya lost to Mali by a fine margin of 18-10 in the women’s 3×3 basketball team.

“This means a lot to us because it shows just how hard we have worked. We are really delighted as a team. We did well against Mali because in the first game when we faced them in the group stages, the gap was wide. But we reduced it,” said Margaret Nerea.

The Kenyan side had a scare with MaryAnne Nyangaki having an injury in the 8th minute which saw Malians leading with 5-1.The West Africans capitalized and secured them a win.

However, in the women’s tennis Urasa and Changawa beat Loudhabachi and Louati of Tunisia 6-4, 6-2 in the first match but lost 2-1 to Sophie Catherine and Marie Francois of Mauritius where they received a bronze medal.

“We are really delighted because it was tough, especially with the crowd against us. We just psyched ourselves up and worked hard from the start,” said Changawa