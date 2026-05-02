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10 dead as heavy rains pound country – NPS

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

At least 10 people have died following ongoing heavy rains pounding several parts of the country.

In an update issued by the National Police Service (NPS), the seven of the deaths were recorded in the Eastern region as flooding and related incidents continue to take a toll on communities.

The NPS indicated that the Mwena Bridge in Kwale County and the Ngomeni Bridge in Kitui County have both been damaged, disrupting transport and cutting off access in parts of the Coast and Eastern regions.

Additionally, a landslide has been reported in Tambach Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet, raising concerns over the safety of residents and the stability of infrastructure in the area.

The NPS said emergency response teams have been deployed and are actively conducting rescue operations, assisting affected families, and working to restore access to essential services.

The Service added that it is coordinating with relevant government agencies to manage the situation and minimise further risks.

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Members of the public, particularly those in flood-prone areas, have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones and follow advisories issued by authorities.

“We urge all persons, especially those in high-risk and affected areas, to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones, heed advisories from local authorities, and stay informed as the Kenya Meteorological Department continues to monitor and provide timely updates,” NPS said.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, the heavy rains being experienced in many parts of the country are expected to reduce from the mid-May bringing to an end to the March-April- May (MAM) long rains season.

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