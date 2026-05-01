Kenya to host landmark diplomatic conference as preparations kick off

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei has emphasised that Kenya’s commitment to excellence in host country practice goes beyond diplomatic courtesy.

In his remarks, the PS says this reflects the nation’s core values, its obligations under international law, and its strategic ambition to remain a preferred hub for the diplomatic and international community.

The PS was speaking during a working breakfast meeting with members of the diplomatic corps and the international community in Nairobi.

The meeting marked the official launch of preparations for Kenya’s landmark Diplomatic Conference on the Administration and Management of Privileges and Immunities, scheduled to take place on 25th and 26th June 2026 in Nairobi.

Kenya continues to host one of the most vibrant and diverse diplomatic communities globally.

This includes diplomatic and consular missions, the United Nations and its specialized agencies, as well as intergovernmental and international organizations with host country status collectively representing an estimated population of approximately 25,000 individuals.

Ongoing reforms under the UN80 process are expected to see the relocation of three additional UN agencies to Nairobi, expanding this community to well over 35,000.

Kenya’s strong host-state credentials are anchored in a robust legal and institutional framework that facilitates the effective functioning of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

The upcoming conference will provide a high-level platform to deepen understanding of the legal, policy, and administrative systems that govern the provision and management of diplomatic privileges and immunities.

As the first conference of its kind globally, the initiative positions Kenya at the forefront of shaping international best practice in host country relations.

It underscores the country’s leadership role in advancing dialogue on the practical application of privileges and immunities within an evolving global diplomatic landscape.