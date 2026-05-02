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KMPDU mourns veteran gynaecologist Dr. Job Obwaka

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has mourned the death of Dr. Job Masakhue Lukuru Obwaka, a veteran consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist and Chairman of the Board of Directors at The Nairobi Hospital.

In a condolence message, the union described Dr. Obwaka as a distinguished medical practitioner who served the country with dedication, noting his contribution to women’s health and the mentorship of generations of doctors.

“Dr. Obwaka served the medical profession in Kenya with distinction for many years. From his early training at the University of Nairobi, he contributed to women’s health and to the training and mentorship of generations of doctors. He was widely respected for his professionalism, clinical experience, and commitment to patient care,” the statement read.

The union further noted that beyond his clinical work, Dr Obwaka held leadership roles in key health institutions, where he contributed to the growth and development of healthcare in the country.

KMPDU extended its condolences to his family, colleagues at The Nairobi Hospital and the wider medical fraternity.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, his colleagues at The Nairobi Hospital, and the wider medical fraternity. We stand with them in this moment of loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

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Dr. Obwaka passed away on Friday evening at the age of 83 years.

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