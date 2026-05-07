11 arrested over alleged embezzlement of Eldama Ravine NG-CDF funds

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested 11 suspects over allegations of embezzlement of Ksh 85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

The suspects, including NG-CDF Committee members and sub-county officials, are accused of misappropriating and stealing public funds allocated to the Eldama Ravine Constituency.

The Commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost approximately Ksh 85 million, resulting in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency.

Investigations established that during the 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Constituency received a total allocation of Ksh369,052,479 from NG-CDF Board.

The investigations further revealed that although Ksh 11,506,173 had been budgeted for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities over the three financial years, a total of Ksh 85,002,440 was irregularly withdrawn in cash from the constituency’s NG-CDF account disguised as M&E expenditure.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who, upon review, approved charges against the suspects, namely Geofrey Koech (Fund Account Manager), Solomon Mwaura Kiratu (former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant), Joseph Kibor Aiyabei (Chairman of the NG-CDF Committee), Ann Mwihaki Mwangi (alternate signatory and former Secretary to the NG-CDF Committee), Dickson Kiplagat Chelimo (Clerical Assistant, NG-CDF Eldama Ravine) and Peter Kiptanui (Accounts Clerk, NG-CDF Eldama Ravine),

Others are Evans Kiprono Keter (Accounts Clerk, NG-CDF Eldama Ravine), Stephen Kipyegon Bundotich (ICT Officer, Eldama Ravine NG-CDF), Evans Kipngetich Kiptoo (Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County), Musa Kiplagat Ngetich (Clerk, Office of the President, West Pokot District Office), Walter Zali Avihama (former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant), Kipruto Yegon (Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County), and Anthony Cherogony Toroitich (Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County).

11 of the 13 suspects were arrested and escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing ahead of their arraignment.

They will face various charges, including Abuse of Office, Conspiracy to Commit an Economic Crime, Fraudulent Acquisition of Public Property, Willful Failure to Comply with the Law Relating to Management of Public Funds, False Accounting by a Public Officer, and Negligence of Official Duty.

Meanwhile, the Commission calls upon the two remaining suspects, Solomon Mwaura Kiratu, Former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant, and Ann Mwihaki Mwangi, Alternate Signatory and former Secretary to the NG-CDF Committee, to present themselves at any EACC office.