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34 counties on alert as heavy rains forecast over next five days

The intensity is expected to peak between 10th and 13th May 2026

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The ongoing rainfall being experienced in several parts of the country is expected to intensify over the next five days, from Friday, May 8, to May 13, 2026.

According to an advisory issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department on Thursday, the rains are expected to exceed 20mm within 24 hours in areas covering the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands, and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands.

“The intensity is expected to peak between 10th and 13th May 2026 and spread to parts of the Northwestern sector,” the department said in the advisory.

The heavy rainfall is, however, expected to reduce in intensity from May 14.

Despite the expected reduction, rainfall is still likely to continue in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Central Highlands, including Nairobi.

34 counties have been placed on high alert over possible flooding, flash floods, and poor visibility, including in areas that may not experience heavy rainfall directly, especially those downstream.

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Residents living in landslide-prone areas, particularly along the slopes of the Aberdare Range, Mount Kenya, and other hilly regions, have been advised to exercise extreme caution.

The affected counties are Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, and Narok, as well as parts of Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado, and Machakos counties.

Residents have been urged to monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the heavy rainfall period.

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