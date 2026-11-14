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Parents urged to protect children from crime during holidays

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service, Mr. Eliud Lagat, has raised concerns over bhang abuse and sexual offences against minors in Yatta,

Speaking in Ikombe Ward, Yatta Sub-County, where he joined the Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration in addressing National Government Administrative Officers, the DIG urged parents to take a more active role in guiding and protecting their children.

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He emphasised the need for vigilance, parental guidance and collective responsibility in keeping children safe, particularly during the holiday season.

He said this would discourage involvement in drugs and other criminal activities.

The December holiday runs from October 26, 2026, to January 1, 2027, with schools expected to reopen for the first term on January 4, 2027.

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