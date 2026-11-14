11 injured after wall collapses at Riverside drive

A wall has collapsed at a construction site along Riverside Drive in Nairobi County.

Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that 11 injured people have been evacuated to hospital by EMS Kenya ambulances.

The wall reportedly came down at a property undergoing excavation near Grand Residence.

Rescue teams are at the scene amid fears that some workers may be trapped.

“A wall has collapsed in Riverside, Nairobi County. Our Red Cross Action Teams are responding and two E-Plus ambulances are now at the scene. We will share more updates as they come in,” the organisation said.

The incident happening barely 24 hours after at least six workers were killed after a building under construction partially collapsed along the Syokimau SGR access road in Nairobi County.

The incident occurred during concreting works on the ninth floor after a reported failure of the formwork, causing part of the structure to cave in, police said.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said three bodies were retrieved during initial morning operations, with three more middle-aged men subsequently recovered from the debris.