FootballSports

Harambee Stars frustrate Bafana to pick a crucial point

Kenya now turns its attention to the return leg at Nyayo Stadium next Tuesday, aiming for their first win in the group.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Harambee Stars came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a thrilling AFCON Groupgroup D match on Friday night in OrlStadiumadium in Johannesburg.

In coach Benni McCarthy’s debut match against his native country, Kenya faced an early setback when Amos Wanjala inadvertently scored an own goal in the 9th minute while attempting to clear the ball, giving the hosts an advantage.

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Despite the hosts dominating possession, Kenya displayed determination and managed to equalize in the final moments of the first half when captain Michael Olunga converted a penalty after Bafana’s defender Thabong Matuludi committed a handball.

In the second half, Bafana Bafana maintained significant control over the game but had to wait until the 72nd minute to regain their advantage, thanks to a goal by Relebohile Mofokeng, who skillfully linked up with Lyle Foster.

Just nine minutes after entering the field, Ryan Ogam from Standard Liège was assisted by defender Frank Odhiambo in the penalty area and scored a crucial goal in the bottom-left corner during stoppage time, securing an important point.

Kenya now turns its attention to the return leg at Nyayo Stadium next Tuesday, aiming for their first win in the group.

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South Africa still tops the group on 7 points, 1 ahead of Guinea, while Kenya is 3rd on two points while Eritrea tails with a single point.

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