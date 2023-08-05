28 teams set to battle for 46th Koth Biro title

A total of twenty eight clubs have registered for this year’s annual Koth Biro football tournament.

The organizers are close to inching a sponsorship deal with a Canadian based football agency. A statement revealed August 11th as the launch date for this year’s edition.

‘An international football scouting agency which will be unveiled a t a later date has also expressed interest in the tournament’.

28 football clubs have confirmed participation with the teams drawn from Nairobi,Kajiado and Kiambu Counties.

“We are extending our registration process, this is despite almost reaching the required number of 32 teams. The excess teams will get a refund for their registration fees after the playoffs. They will however pay for the costs of the playoffs,” Paul Ojenge, Kothbiro Chairman said.

“We are hoping to have a more exciting and better season following the success of last season,” Ojenge added even as he appealed for more partners to support the grassroot soccer tournament.

Last year’s title was won by Korogez Fc.