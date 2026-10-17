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45 boreholes, overseas jobs: Wajir North MP aspirant Abdullahi Sajo outlines plan ahead of 2027

The UDA-aligned aspirant has been endorsed by the Gareen community to contest the Wajir North MP seat in 2027.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Wajir North Member of Parliament aspirant Abdullahi Sajo has pledged to address water shortages, unemployment, women’s economic empowerment, international partnerships and education should he clinch the constituency seat in the 2027 general elections.

Sajo, who is aligned with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, spoke after being endorsed by the Gareen community to join the race for Wajir North next year at a Nairobi hotel.

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He committed to pursuing the drilling of 45 boreholes over five years by working with development partners, NGOs and the national government to drill at least three boreholes annually in each of the constituency’s three sub-counties, translating to nine boreholes every year.

“That would translate to nine boreholes every year and a target of approximately 45 boreholes over a five-year term, subject to resources, feasibility and successful partnerships,” he said.

Sajo also pledged to use his professional and international networks to explore job opportunities for young people in Gulf countries and Europe by working with legitimate employers and recruitment organisations.

“My recent visit to Denmark strengthened my interest in building international partnerships that can open doors for qualified and skilled Kenyans,” he said.

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He promised to promote vocational training, entrepreneurship and skills development to help young people access jobs and establish businesses locally.

On women’s economic empowerment, Sajo said he will encourage women to form registered groups and savings associations to improve their access to business support, markets, training and affordable financing through partnerships with government programmes and development organisations.

He committed to advocating for better-equipped schools, improved learning facilities and support for vulnerable students, while working with stakeholders to address teacher shortages.

Consequently, Sajo outlined plans to push for better-equipped health facilities, adequate staffing, essential medicines and improved maternal and child healthcare.

On infrastructure and security, the aspirant said he will advocate for better roads connecting villages to markets, improved access to electricity and communication networks, and closer coordination with relevant authorities to address insecurity.

He further called for greater accountability in development projects through regular community consultations and transparent reporting on resource allocation and implementation progress.

“Our community deserves to understand which projects are prioritised, how public resources are allocated and what progress is being made,” he said.

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