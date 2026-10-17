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Pope discharged from hospital days after lung cancer surgery

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Pope Leo XIV has been discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, just four days after an operation to remove a cancerous growth from his lung.

The 71-year-old walked unaided to his waiting car, stopping to speak to well-wishers.

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The Vatican said the Pope will give the traditional Angelus prayer and blessing to a crowd in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, as he did last week when he surprised the world by announcing the surgery.

On Friday, photographs were released of the Pope celebrating Mass and distributing communion in hospital for staff.

A statement from his doctors said blood tests and a chest X-ray showed “steady improvement” following his operation.

The surgery on Tuesday, which lasted for 90 minutes, included the removal of the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung. The results of further tests to check for any sign that the cancer has spread have not yet been announced.

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The Pope also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in their first call since June 2025. The Vatican said the call was to urge “dialogue and peace”.

It came as Russia’s bombardment of cities across Ukraine intensifies, with a growing number of civilian casualties and no sign of Putin being ready to halt the invasion.

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