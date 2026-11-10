One killed, two injured in elephant attack in Tharaka Nithi

One person has been killed and two others injured after three elephants attacked residents in Kabote area, Matakiri Ward, Tharaka West Sub-County, Tharaka Nithi County.

The elephants, believed to have strayed from Meru National Park, attacked the victims in an incident that has raised fresh concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Tharaka Nithi County KWS Warden Caleb Mumanyi has cautioned residents against approaching wild animals or attempting to take photographs at close range, warning that such encounters could put their lives at risk.

Mumanyi has urged residents to promptly report sightings of wild animals straying from the park to local chiefs or their assistants to enable Kenya Wildlife Service officers to respond and prevent possible attacks.

Matakiri Assistant Chief Festus Kirema, who confirmed the incident, has also urged residents to remain vigilant, noting that cases of wild animals straying from the park have reportedly increased in recent days.

Residents have been advised to avoid approaching the animals and instead alert authorities whenever they spot wildlife outside the park.