PS Omollo vows to dismantle criminal gangs

The government has vowed to dismantle criminal gangs to safeguard peace and prevent political violence as the country heads to the General Election next year.

Speaking in Kendu Bay Town Ward, Karachuonyo Constituency, Homa Bay County, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo warned that criminal gangs have no place in society.

Omollo said the government remains firmly committed to ending the politics of anarchy and chaos, stressing that criminality and violence will not be allowed to define the country’s politics or leadership.

“The Government remains firmly committed to ending the politics of anarchy and chaos. Criminal gangs have no place in our society, and we will continue to pursue decisive measures to dismantle them and protect law-abiding citizens,” he said.

He urged members of the public to work closely with our security agencies by sharing information and supporting community policing efforts.

“We urge members of the public to work closely with our security agencies by sharing information and supporting community policing efforts, as we collectively build a safer, more secure and more peaceful country for all”.