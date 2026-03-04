59th EAC Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting underway in Arusha

The 59th Extraordinary Meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers has commenced Wednesday and is currently underway in Arusha, Tanzania.

The high-level meeting began with the Senior Officials’ Session and will proceed to the Coordination Committee Session before culminating in the Council of Ministers Session scheduled for 5th March 2026.

The Extraordinary Meeting brings together key regional policymakers to deliberate on priority matters aimed at advancing regional integration and strengthening cooperation among EAC Partner States.