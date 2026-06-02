St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to shape new approaches to cooperation

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on 3–6 June this year. Its main theme will be “Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future”. The event will be held with informational support from the TV BRICS International Media Network.

Representatives from more than 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation. Guests are expected to include heads of government bodies, international organisations, business, and the expert and academic communities.

The Forum programme is structured around the formation of a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy. The themes of SPIEF 2026 reflect the transition towards a multipolar system of international relations and the need to find balanced solutions.

“Today, pragmatic dialogue aimed at finding solutions capable of ensuring sustainable development in the context of global transformation is of particular importance. The Forum traditionally serves as a platform where new approaches to cooperation are formed and initiatives are launched that define the economic agenda for years ahead,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organising Committee.

The programme brings together more than 150 sessions, grouped into thematic tracks ranging from the global and Russian economy to technological leadership, the social agenda, and the development of living environments. Particular attention is paid to practical dialogue formats – business breakfasts and international business dialogues with key countries and regions, including Brazil, India, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, African and Latin American states, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The programme will also feature a series of thematic events: the Business 20 Forum, the Russian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Forum (SME Forum), the SCO Business Forum, the BRICS Business Forum, the International Youth Economic Forum “Day of the Future”, the Creative Industries Forum, and the “Medicine Security” Forum.

At the Roscongress International Cooperation Area at SPIEF 2026, thematic dialogues, presentations, international sectoral B2B meetings, and events dedicated to the role of culture, art and education in strengthening partnerships will take place. Special attention will be given to the youth segment, with a series of meetings organised specifically for participants of the youth projects “SPIEF Academy” and “Point Junior”.

“This year, the programme of events in the Roscongress International Cooperation Area is reaching a fundamentally new level. Each event here […] is focused on a concrete result: finding partners, launching joint projects, and concluding deals. We have deliberately brought together different thematic tracks and ensured broad geographical coverage. All of this is a response to the real demands of international business, which seeks not only to discuss problems but also to find solutions,” said Aleksandra Ogneva, Deputy CEO and Head of the Directorate for International and Regional Cooperation at the Roscongress Foundation.

A TV BRICS studio will operate in the Roscongress International Cooperation Area, conducting interviews with business leaders and government officials.

Courtesy/TV BRICS