International News

Annual session of China’s national legislature to run from 5th to 12th March

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
National People's Congress
National People's Congress

The National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, will hold its annual session from March 5 to 12 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Wednesday.

The fourth session of the 14th NPC is set to begin on Thursday morning and conclude on the afternoon of March 12, spokesperson Lou Qinjian said at a press conference.All preparations have been completed for the session, which has 11 items on its agenda, Lou added.

AGENDA OF 4TH SESSION OF NPC

The preparatory meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) on Wednesday adopted the following agenda of the session:

— Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

— Examine the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development;

Mount Kigali University launches Electronic Sports for its students
Xi underscores value of China-Africa ties in passionate reply to Kenyan students
Liberia’s new president fails to end inauguration speech
UN sounds alarm over spike in sexual violence against women in DR Congo

— Examine the report on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2026;

— Examine the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2026, and the draft central and local budgets for 2026;

— Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft environmental code;

— Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress;

— Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on national development planning;

— Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People’s Court;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate;

— Deliberate the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions.

UNHCR warns of deteriorating health conditions in Sudan
Protests in Ukraine as Zelensky signs bill targeting anti-corruption bodies
AU calls for calm, dialogue amid political tensions in Madagascar
U.S. reaffirms support for Moroccan autonomy over Sahara
China’s foreign trade up 1.3 pct in Q1
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua) What to watch at China’s “two sessions” as new five-year plan begins
Next Article 59th EAC Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting underway in Arusha
- Advertisement -
Latest News
High Court Advocate Kithi takes over SASDF Chairmanship from AK Boss
Athletics Football
Gatuanyaga residents hand ‘list of shame’ to authorities as crackdown on illicit brew begins
County News
‘Even death cannot erase the love we built’ Ng’eno’s wife grieves her late husband
Local News NEWS
New plans to turn JKIA into airport city, special economic zone
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
International News

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Africa

Second Russia–Africa Summit an important dialogue platform

International News

Rosatom supplies fifth reactor vessel in 2023, a record in nuclear engineering

AfricaCounty News

Ombudsman feted during African Public Service Optimum awards

Show More