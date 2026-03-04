Police, prisons, NYS officers secure major pay rise from July

The Kenya Police Service (KPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and National Youth Service (NYS) are set to receive a salary increment effective July 1st 2026.

In a statement, under the new pay structure; constables graduating from various colleges will now earn Ksh 29,296, up from Ksh 20,390 a 44 pc rise.

Similarly, a National Police Service constable serving on the lowest cadre will now earn a maximum of Ksh 57,700 up from Ksh 38,975, representing a raise of 48 pc.

Similarly, the NYS officers in the lowest cadre will get a minimum of Ksh 26,222 and a maximum of Ksh 37,912.

Once fully effected, the highest serving Police Officer will earn a maximum monthly basic pay of Ksh 345,850 up from Ksh 289,090 representing a 20 pc increase.

“The highest paid officers of the KPS will now earn a minimum of Ksh 301,548 and a maximum of Ksh 584,903 up from a previous minimum of Ksh 292,765 and a maximum of Ksh 576,120,” the statement read.

Adding that: “This is a similar case to their contemporary in NYS. Officers from all three services started earning the raised pay when the Government announced that all officers in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service would get a salary raise to be paid in phases effective July 1, 2024.”

The three institutions have now implemented more than 50 pc of the planned reform actions, demonstrating sustained momentum across the security sector.

According the statement, the reforms are part of a structured four-pillar transformation framework aimed at enhancing service delivery, professionalism, and accountability within the three institutions.

“Reforms across the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service are being implemented under a structured four-pillar transformation framework designed to strengthen service delivery, professionalism and accountability,” the statement read.

The reform agenda focused on Institutional Capacity Development, Operational Preparedness and Logistical Capacity, Oversight and Accountability and lastly; Human Resource Management and Development.

This announcement follows a meeting of the National Steering Committee on the implementation of reforms in the NPS, KPS and NYS, chaired by the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo.

The committee reviewed the progress made and noted that this will be the highest cumulative pay increases for officers over three consecutive years since independence.