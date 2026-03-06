GolfSports

80 players set to battle for NCBA Golf series title at Mt.Kipipiri Golf Club

80 golfers are set to face off in the fifth leg of the ongoing NCBA golf series at Mt.Kipipiri golf club,Nyandarua County.

Golfers will seek points at the Golf Club,opened last year,for points as they seek to qualify for the series’ finale later in the year.

Those who will get the nod for the grand finales will be winners are Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.

The inclusion of Mt Kipipiri Golf Club’s Mug in the 2026 calendar as a mini-qualifier signals NCBA’s continued commitment to expanding the sports reach across the country.

Speaking ahead of the Mt Kipipiri leg, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deepening the reach of the series and supporting the growth of golf across the country.

“This is a special moment for us as a series,” said Gachora. “Taking the NCBA Golf Series to Mt Kipipiri Golf Club for the very first time reflects our deliberate effort to support emerging golf destinations and give players fresh competitive experiences. We are proud to be part of the club’s journey so early in its history.”

Mt Kipipiri leg follows a highly competitive coastal outing at Mombasa Golf Club where Edwin Kiptoo returned an impressive 72 nett to clinch the Division A title. Playing off handicap 11, Kiptoo edged out Sheel Dodhia on 73 nett, while Peter Kimanga completed the podium with 75 nett.

Division B honours went to Martin Irungu, who carded 71 nett to win on countback ahead of Sam Muraya, also on 71 nett, with Johnson Muriuki placing third on 77 nett. In Division C, Rana Umair produced a standout performance to take top honours, while Gurbux Singh claimed the Best Gross award with an 83 gross score.

The NCBA golf series leg has already been held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and Mombasa Golf Club.

