Athi Water secures license for pipeline project through Karura Forest

The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has received a Special User License (SUL) from the Kenya Forest Service to undertake works under the Gigiri–Karura–Outer Ring Road Transmission Pipeline Project.

According to a statement, the license authorises controlled access for an underground pipeline section within Karura Forest, in strict compliance with applicable environmental and forest conservation laws.

The project, financed by the Government and the French Development Agency (AFD), is designed to strengthen water transmission capacity within Eastern Nairobi.

Once complete, the 8.4-kilometre bulk transmission pipeline will facilitate the conveyance of an additional 211 million litres of water per day to the target areas.

The statement says the project is aligned to meet projected demand of approximately 370 million litres per day, supporting an estimated population of over three million residents.

Nairobi’s rapid urban growth continues to place increasing pressure on the city’s water infrastructure.

Current demand already exceeds available supply, with projections indicating further growth in the

coming years.

Strategic investments in bulk water transmission systems such as the Gigiri–Karura pipeline form part of a broader programme to modernise Nairobi’s water network and ensure more reliable distribution of available water across the city.

The DN1400 transmission pipeline will run from Gigiri Reservoir to Karura Reservoir and onward to Outer Ring Road. A 3-kilometre portion of the Gigiri–Karura section will be installed underground within an existing cycle track corridor inside Karura Forest, from Whispers Avenue to Kiambu Road (KFS Gate C).

The design has deliberately utilised the existing cleared corridor to minimise environmental disturbance

and avoid intrusion into undisturbed forest areas.

The working width will be controlled and limited to what is strictly necessary, with selective and need-based vegetation clearance, while any tree unavoidably affected will be replaced in accordance with KFS guidelines and SUL requirements, followed by site-specific replanting in collaboration with the KFS and Friends of Karura Forest.

Installation works within the forest are scheduled for completion within four months, after

which affected areas will be reinstated and restored in accordance with approved environmental

management plans.

The project underwent a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which

identified potential impacts and established mitigation measures specific to the forest ecosystem.

Extensive public participation was undertaken in accordance with the Environmental Management and

Coordination Act (EMCA), NEMA guidelines, and sector safeguard requirements, ensuring that community members, user groups, neighbouring residents, conservation organisations, and other stakeholders were meaningfully engaged.

Feedback collected through these consultations was documented and integrated into the ESIA and project design. The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) subsequently issued the requisite environmental approvals, and implementation will proceed under close oversight by KFS, Friends of Karura Forests, NEMA, and AWWDA.

Speaking on the approval, AWWDA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Joseph Kamau said the project represents a critical investment in Nairobi’s long-term water resilience.

“This transmission upgrade is a strategic intervention to strengthen bulk water conveyance and ensure reliable supply to Eastern Nairobi as demand continues to grow. We recognize the environmental significance of Karura Forest and have carefully designed the works to utilize existing corridors, minimise disturbance and ensure full restoration. Our commitment is to deliver sustainable infrastructure that safeguards both ecological assets and public service delivery,” Kamau said.