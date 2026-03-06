Tsigie Gebreselama to defend her title at Lisbon Half Marathon

Last Year’s Lisbon Half Marathon Women’s winner Tsigie Gebreselema is among the women’s e;lite line up that has been confirmed for this Sunday’s 8th March 2026 race in Lisbon.

In addition to the Ethiopian—who became the 11th fastest woman of all time with her performance in Lisbon—the field includes 10 women with personal bests under 1:10. This group features her compatriot Girmawit Gebrzihair (1:04:14) and France’s Mekdes Woldu (1:08:36), who is within striking distance of the French national record (1:08:20).

The men’s field is set to be one of the strongest in the history of the Portuguese half marathon, with several national and potentially continental records under threat.

This is in addition to defending champuion’s Jacob Kiplimo’s highly anticipated attempt to break the world record.

With Samuel Barata among the top contenders, several athletes are expected to push for fast times and challenge their respective national records.

Of particular note is the French contingent, consisting of Etienne Daguinos (59:46), Valentin Gondouin (1:00:17), and Hassan Chahdi (1:01:05), who may target Emmanuel Roudolff’s mark of 59:37.

Other potential winners include:Spain’s Said Mechaal, the recent national 10km record holder, and Norway’s Awet Kibrab, one of the fastest Europeans in marathon history,2:04:24 on his debut