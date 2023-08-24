95pc of banditry neutralized in Rift, Kindiki says

The multi-agency security teams conducting an operation in Rift Valley region have managed to neutralize 95pc of bandit activities, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has said.

Kindiki, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Regional Integration Committee said the government will firmly deal with the remaining 5pc before the end of the year.

CS Kindiki noted that security in areas the government declared as disturbed areas in six banditry prone counties in the North Rift has greatly improved following the joint operation of the Army and police officers to end the menace.

He told the MPs that security operators who were able to flash out bandits discovered that after causing pain and misery they hide in caves and other inaccessible to hinder the operations.

The CS revealed that the escaped bandits are trying to re-group in the disturbed areas a move security officers have thwarted by blocking their access to regain their initial position.

“Some bandits used the 24 hour ultimate issued by the government to escape,” he said.

The Interior CS further revealed that the government has recovered 200 firearms and issued forceful disarmament of illegal firearm holders in the region and recovered 78pc of stolen livestock.

More to follow…