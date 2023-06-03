Pastor Dorcas takes boy child campaign to Nandi County

The second lady of Kenya Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Saturday took her boy child campaign to Nandi County as she calling for the support of the county government and religious organizations.

Speaking at the Kobujoi grounds in Aldai Constituency, Pastor Dorcas said she will not relent in her quest to dignify the boy child.

She said by addressing the issues affecting the boy child who is the seed carrier the issues of the girl child will also be addressed.

“The boy child must be saved, he must be delivered from where he has fallen. And I know if you address the plight of the boy child you have addressed the plight of the girl child,” she said.

She further applauded the efforts taken by the President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the fight against drugs and substance abuse. She was attending the Kobujoi medical camp.

Others present were Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Deputy Governor Dr. Yulita Chebotip, Aldai MP Maryanne Keitany and other local leaders.