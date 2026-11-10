AFCON 2027 organizing committee charged to prepare for a spectacular tournament

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has challenged the Standing Committees for the Pamoja AFCON 2027 to discharge their respective mandates with dedication, diligence to deliver a world-class football spectacle.

“The successful delivery of AFCON PAMOJA 2027 demands unwavering commitment, professionalism and excellence at every level of preparation,” said Elijah Mwangi, PS State Department for Sports.

He further urged the Committee to showcase Kenya’s organisational capacity, hospitality and sporting excellence on the global stage.

He spoke Tuesday morning during the opening induction workshop for members, chairs and vice chairs of the Standing Committees for the Pamoja AFCON 2027.

Present during the launch were LOC Chairperson Nicholas Musonye, FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo, Senior Deputy Secretary Kipchumba Rutto and Director of Sports Douglas Ratemo, among others.