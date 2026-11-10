Airport fees in DRC raise concern for international travellers

Reports on airport fees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have raised a question for international travellers. In November 2026, Le Point CD cited US$55 for the international Go Pass and US$30 under a separate airport security agreement.

What matters for a traveller is whether the airline has already included a security charge in the fare or is billing it separately.

What Go Pass pays for

A Congolese government budget report describes Go Pass as an airport infrastructure development charge linked to the Régie des voies aériennes (RVA), the country’s airports and air navigation authority. The report lists airport modernisation and new air navigation equipment among its purposes. The applicable amount depends on the route and the tariff in force when the passenger travels.

What the contract reports say

In November 2025, Radio Okapi and Actualité.cd reported that an agreement between the Congolese government and US company Securiport LLC provided for a US$30 charge per passenger on international commercial flights, on arrival and departure.

Le Point CD reported that airlines would collect the charge and transfer the proceeds to a joint account, with 85 per cent allocated to Securiport and 15 per cent to the state. The report does not establish how much has been collected or transferred.

Radio Okapi described the charge as an addition to Go Pass. An Interior Ministry adviser told the Agence Congolaise de Presse in November 2025 that an existing security charge was already included in international tickets and that travellers would face no new supplement. The adviser said the change concerned how the charge would be collected and tracked.

As of 10 November 2026, the public records reviewed for this article did not include a dated tariff notice or an itemised ticket confirming that airlines were collecting an extra US$30 under the agreement.

Securiport’s country page also says the records it lists do not establish that passengers currently have to pay the reported charge.

What to check on your ticket

Ask your airline for an itemised fare and check the arrival and departure legs separately. If you see an unfamiliar charge, ask what it covers, who collects it and whether it is already included in the ticket price. Keep any airport payment receipt so you can compare it with the fare breakdown.

Adding US$55, US$30 and US$30 produces a possible round-trip total of US$115. Whether all three amounts are due on the same itinerary depends on the applicable tariff and what the airline or airport actually bills.