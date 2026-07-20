International News

African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project reaches major milestone

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) took a decisive step yesterday in Freetown by signing the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) governing the development of the Nigeria-Morocco African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP).

The backing of ECOWAS member states gives the project a regional dimension, after it was initially launched as a bilateral initiative between Rabat and Abuja. Morocco and Mauritania, which are not members of the regional organization, are set to sign the agreement at a separate ceremony to be held at a later date in the presence of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Initiated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, with the continued support of current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the project is led by the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

For nearly 6,800 kilometers, the future gas pipeline, once completed, will cross thirteen countries along Africa’s Atlantic coast and will connect to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline in northern Morocco. It is expected to have a transport capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, of which up to 15 billion could be destined for Morocco and Europe.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $25 billion. It aims to contribute to West Africa’s energy security, the expansion of electricity generation, and the region’s industrialization, while promoting the creation of an integrated regional natural gas market.

In this regard, the current ECOWAS Chairman, Julius Maada Bio, welcomed the signing of the agreement, noting that this project will help bring West Africa’s gas resources closer to major consumption centers and strengthen the integration of African energy markets.

Tens of thousands march in US against Trump ‘devastation’
King Mohammed VI calls on Government and Parliament to prioritise citizen Interests
Wang Yi tells Biden he’s visiting U.S. to help get ties back on track
China Media Group signs cooperation agreement with Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026

The next steps will include the establishment of the project company, to be headquartered in Casablanca, and the Pipeline Higher Authority, which will be based in Abuja. This will be followed by investor mobilization and the preparation of the final investment decision.

According to ONHYM and NNPC Ltd., the main technical, environmental, and engineering studies have now been completed, allowing the project to enter its operational phase. A separate ceremony bringing together Morocco and Mauritania -two non-ECOWAS member countries- will follow the signing of the agreement.
In addition to its role in energy supply, the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline
is touted as a true corridor for development. The project’s promoters believe it will promote regional economic integration, strengthen the continent’s energy security, and support the creation of an African gas market, making this project one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in West Africa.

Zambia launches projects to install solar energy in health facilities
Rwandan community in Kenya cast presidential, parliamentary votes
Cape Verde reiterates support for Morocco’s territorial integrity sovereignty over entire territory, including Moroccan Sahara
Changan unveils new global strategy, targeting 1.8 million overseas sales
At least 43 dead as Helene pummels southeast US
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Zarika “Iron Fist” plots European return to chase history again
Next Article Duale inspects Ksh6B regional renal centre ahead of launch
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani
Kwale County Government to join Mbuguni land case
County News
Police block thousands of ‘cockroach’ protesters marching on India’s parliament
International News
Duale inspects Ksh6B regional renal centre ahead of launch
County News
Zarika “Iron Fist” plots European return to chase history again
Boxing Sports

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

South African troops killed in DR Congo

AfricaInternational News

African Ecofeminists demand justice in clean energy rush

International News

Germany granted record citizenship numbers in 2024, led by Syrians

International News

Tens of thousands evacuated from massive China floods

Show More