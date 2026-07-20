Duale inspects Ksh6B regional renal centre ahead of launch

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday inspected the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Nephrology and Urology (EACE) to assess its readiness ahead of the commencement of its first phase of operations.

The Ksh6 billion facility, fully funded by the Government of Kenya, is expected to boost the country’s capacity to provide specialised renal and urological services while serving as a regional referral and academic centre for the East African Community.

During the inspection, Duale said the facility underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector through investments in modern infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, research and a skilled healthcare workforce.

Designed as a centre for specialised diagnosis, treatment and management of kidney and urological diseases, the institution will also support postgraduate training and clinical research, positioning Kenya as a regional hub for nephrology and urology services.

The Cabinet Secretary toured key sections of the facility, including four modular operating theatres, Intensive Care and High Dependency Units, MRI and radiology suites, pathology and cytology laboratories, a biorepository for scientific research, and an integrated command centre linked to 187 surveillance cameras.

He also inspected the renal replacement therapy unit, where 30 dialysis machines have already been installed and are set to provide round-the-clock services, including paediatric dialysis.

“The Centre is a major milestone in our efforts to strengthen specialised healthcare services and improve access to life-saving treatment for Kenyans and the region,” Duale said.

The facility’s teaching and research complex will enable trainees to observe live surgical procedures through digital platforms and telemedicine systems, a move expected to enhance specialist training, mentorship and clinical research.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Centre has so far facilitated the training of 444 healthcare professionals and supported 375 kidney transplants through Kenyatta National Hospital.

Its establishment comes amid growing cases of kidney disease in the country, with an estimated 10 million Kenyans living with kidney injuries and other renal conditions.

The East Africa Centre of Excellence in Nephrology and Urology is part of the East African Community’s network of specialized Centres of Excellence, complementing similar institutions focused on cardiovascular diseases in Tanzania, oncology in Uganda, and eHealth and rehabilitation in Rwanda.