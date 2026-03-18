KMUN marks 25 years with focus on youth governance, leadership and technology

The Kenya Model United Nations (KMUN) has launched its 25th anniversary conference at the Kenya School of Government in an effort to promote youth diplomacy and leadership.

The three-day forum has brought together students from across the country to take part in simulations of key global institutions, including the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council, International Court of Justice and International Law Commission, giving them practical exposure to global governance processes.

KMUN Secretary-General Simon Muriithi Kimuhu described the platform as a nationally recognised, student-led movement that empowers young people to actively engage in shaping policy discussions locally and globally.

He noted that the organisation has grown to more than 30 university chapters, shifting from dialogue-focused forums to more impactful engagement on policy issues.

Held under the theme “Elevating Action: Building Beyond”, the conference is co-hosted with the State Department for Foreign Affairs and focuses on encouraging youth to move beyond discussions and take action towards achieving development goals.

The event was officially opened by Oscar Otieno on behalf of Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

He underscored the growing importance of data governance and ethical innovation, noting that data now plays a central role in economic growth, delivery of public services and democratic participation.

He also pointed to the need for transparent and rights-based digital policies guided by frameworks such as the Data Protection Act.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger called for renewed commitment to multilateralism and stronger youth participation in global governance.

She pointed to the need for reforms within international institutions to maintain a rules-based global order, particularly amid declining confidence among Global South countries.

She added that Kenya and the European Union remain key supporters of multilateral cooperation.

The conference also explored the opportunities and risks linked to artificial intelligence and data governance, including concerns around misuse and inequality.

Participants highlighted the need for stronger cooperation between Kenya and the European Union in areas such as digital policy, innovation and data protection.

Since its founding in 2001, KMUN has grown into a leading youth platform in Africa, reaching more than 15,000 students.

This year’s programme includes pre-summits tied to major global events expected to be held in Nairobi, alongside leadership forums, cultural showcases and discussions on global challenges.