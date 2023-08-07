African Development Bank, MOH partner to tackle Noncommunicable diseases

The African Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Health have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the growing challenge of Noncommunicable Diseases in the region.

Led by Hendrina C. Doroba, Country Manager of Education and Skills Development Division at ADB, this collaboration focuses on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services to promote a healthier future.

During a consultative meeting held Monday, with the Principal Secretary, State Department for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, they discussed crucial projects to be incorporated into the Country Strategic Plan.

One of the key initiatives includes the construction of a Level 6 facility in Londiani, which will serve as a trauma center to meet the urgent healthcare needs resulting from increasing road accidents in the region.

Additionally, a proposed Level 6 center of excellence in Bungoma County aims to address Sickle Cell Disease comprehensively and also function as a regional blood center, enhancing blood transfusion services.

This collaborative effort represents a significant stride towards achieving Universal Health Coverage, as outlined in the Kenya Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.