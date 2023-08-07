Yoni Pearls: Sale, usage of vaginal detox products banned

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned the public against the use of a product known as ‘Yoni Pearls’ , which is also referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls.

In a statement, the Board noted that “Yoni Pearls“ is neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244).

PPB noted that usage of the product poses potential public health risks as the board cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.

“In light of this, the PPB strongly advises against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the aforementioned product and any other unregistered products with similar claims.” The statement read.

PPB has called on the public and healthcare providers to report any suspicious health products and technologies to the board through the website or the USSD code *271# or via Email: pv@pharmacyboardkenya.org