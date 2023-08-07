Home NEWS County News Yoni Pearls: Sale, usage of vaginal detox products banned

Yoni Pearls: Sale, usage of vaginal detox products banned

By
Christine Muchira
-
Photo courtesy

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned the public against the use of a product known asYoni Pearls’ , which is also referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls.

In a statement, the Board noted that Yoni Pearls is neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244).

PPB noted that usage of the product poses potential public health risks as the board cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.

Photo courtesy

“In light of this, the PPB strongly advises against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the aforementioned product and any other unregistered products with similar claims.” The statement read.

PPB has called on the public and healthcare providers to report any suspicious health products and technologies to the board through the website or the USSD code *271# or via Email: pv@pharmacyboardkenya.org

Christine Muchira
